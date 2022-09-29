Senior Managing Director

Trammell Crow Co.

To say that Tom Bak kicked off his commercial real estate career with a bang would be no understatement. Just four years after taking on a role as a leasing agent with Trammell Crow Co. in 1985, he became one of the firm’s youngest partners. By 1996, he was selected to lead the company’s Southern California Development & Investment Group. As senior managing director, Bak oversees Trammell Crow’s Southern California - Newport Beach Development and Investment operations. Under his guidance, the team has developed a reputation for being trusted, sophisticated innovators committed to staying ahead of - and sometimes starting - market trends. With Bak at the helm, Trammell Crow’s Southern California Development & Investment Group has delivered or in the process of completing more than 31 million square feet of industrial, office, life science, medical office and brownfield projects, representing investments of over $3 billion.