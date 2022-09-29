Wendy Kay Dailey

Director of Global Philanthropy

EverFree

Wendy Dailey’s entrepreneurial spirit, determination and focus has led her to a career dedicated to seeing girls and women around the world achieve true joy and freedom. Her ultimate desire is to contribute to something greater than herself that has a lasting impact 100 years from now. After graduating from Pepperdine University with her California teaching credential and having taught in Orange Unified School District for five years, Dailey’s adventurous spirit led her to a 12-month stint in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where she taught at an orphan care rescue organization. During her time in Cambodia, she saw girls being trafficked firsthand. She co-founded a social enterprise dedicated to fight human trafficking. In 2021, she joined EverFree to help establish and grow a new, merged nonprofit, working to ensure every victim in the world has the resources they need to flourish and thrive in lasting freedom.