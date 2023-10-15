Partner

Latham & Watkins

Cary Hyden, a prominent boardroom advisor, has nearly four decades of experience guiding public companies in strategic, transactional, and governance matters. He was a corporate partner at Latham & Watkins from 1994 to 2022, overseeing 200+ M&A transactions and 75+ public offerings for over 100 public firms. As chair of Latham’s Orange County corporate department, he represented leading companies strategically.

Hyden is renowned for advising boards on governance, M&A, capital markets, hostile takeovers, litigation, and more, especially in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, technology, retail, and consumer sectors. Currently, he serves on the board of directors for Titan Health and Security Technologies. His accolades include being named The American Lawyer’s “M&A Deal Maker of the Year” and BTI Consulting Group’s “All Star.” He’s a dedicated community leader and philanthropist, contributing to organizations like CHOC Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

