Partner, Executive Committee, Chair

Crowell & Moring LLP

Chahira Solh heads Crowell & Moring LLP’s executive committee as its pioneering diverse female chair. Her influence resonates beyond championing diversity and reshaping the legal landscape. A fixture in Crowell & Moring’s management board and antitrust group, she excels as a sought-after antitrust lawyer. Her successes saved businesses and secured millions for Fortune 500 clients. Noteworthy achievements include leading Compass against the Real Estate Board of New York, defending Whitewater West Industries, and representing Raytheon Technologies Corp. in a high-profile class action. Beyond her legal prowess, Solh drives change in the Racial Equity Task Force mentoring and empowering diverse talent. Roles in the Women’s Leadership Initiative, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, and United Way amplify her impact. She redefines legal leadership, inspiring progress and diversity across realms.