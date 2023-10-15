(LIEZL ESTIPONA)

Chief Executive Officer

Sunstone Management

John Keisler is CEO and managing partner at Sunstone Management Inc., a Southern California-based private capital firm investing in tech start-ups. With over two decades in public service, he previously served as the economic development director for the City of Long Beach, driving innovative initiatives that boosted private sector investments and promoted equitable economic opportunities. Keisler played a pivotal role in launching programs like the Long Beach Accelerator and Storefront Reopening Initiatives. He is an active member of various California organizations, including USC’s City/County Management Fellowship and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson’s transition team. At Sunstone, he is leading the Long Beach Venture Fund, a $25 million initiative supporting 100 early-stage tech start-ups over five years. Keisler also oversees Sunstone Community Fund, committing $1 million over five years to foster entrepreneurship and economic development. Through grants, they support university start-up incubators, tech accelerators, and student entrepreneurs, contributing to California’s innovation and growth.