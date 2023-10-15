Tax Partner

Deloitte

Katie Bowles is a leading figure at Deloitte’s Orange County tax practice, specializing in strategic tax planning for private firms and high-net-worth individuals. She excels in M&A strategies, family office structuring, partnership and S-corporation tax matters, and advanced estate planning, serving various industries. Katie co-founded Deloitte’s global wine practice and leads a top team in Orange County. She also holds a national role on the AICPA Executive Committee, working on individual income taxes and liaising with the IRS chief counsel. For over nine years, Bowles has actively contributed to the Hoag Hospital Foundation’s Advisory Board, including two years as chair. Her leadership and expertise extend to both the tax industry and community service, making her a valuable asset in multiple domains.