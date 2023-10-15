Executive Vice President

Voit Real Estate Services

Michael A. Hefner, an executive vice president and partner at Voit Real Estate Services, boasts 39 years of industry experience. Leading the Hefner Vernick Team, he specializes in investment sales, build-to-suit, and development transactions in Orange County. Over his career, he has completed 2,000+ lease and sale transactions, totaling 40 million square feet and $3.8 billion. Known for his remarkable work ethic, Hefner has cultivated a robust client base, serving property owners, financial institutions, developers, investors and users. His commitment to thorough communication and unwavering diligence has garnered him repeat and referral clientele. He’s been recognized for excellence, earning Voit’s Top Producer award three times, and featured on the “50 Under 40” list by Real Estate Forum. His visionary leadership as chairman of the board for Voit Real Estate Services has led to the company’s recognition as the #1 Best Place to Work in 2023 by the Orange County Business Journal.