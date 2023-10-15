Executive Director

Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc.

As the executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, Nadia Babayi brings impressive credentials to the post with 45 years of experience spanning corporate, nonprofit, and government jobs. She leads, supervises, and coordinates the overall day-to-day operations of the Susi Q senior center and assists the board of directors in raising the funds needed to operate the organization. She manages a staff of five plus 25 independent contractors in addition to 65 volunteers.

While most senior centers in Orange County closed when the COVID pandemic started, Babayi kept the center open virtually. Her goal was to continue to offer services, programs, classes, and care management by developing the use of virtual technology (Zoom) so seniors could log onto their computers or iPads to receive valuable services and not feel as isolated.