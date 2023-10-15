Rick Keller, CFP

Chairman

First Foundation Inc.

Rick Keller, co-founder of First Foundation Bank and chairman of First Foundation Advisors, has been a visionary in the financial industry for over 30 years. Under his leadership, the company has evolved into a comprehensive financial institution offering wealth management, consulting, trust and banking services. Keller’s deep economic expertise is pivotal in delivering investment management services at First Foundation Advisors, where he’s recognized as an industry leader. Beyond his professional achievements, he is dedicated to his community by serving as a trustee of the University of California, Irvine Foundation, chaired its investment committee and is an ongoing member. Keller has consulted for The Regents of the University of California and played a founding role in UC Irvine’s Center for Investment and Wealth Management (CIWM). His community involvement extends to various boards, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Advisory Board, where he was named 2022 Member of the Year.