Associate

Saul Ewing LLP

Sarah M. Ulibarri stands as a paragon of estate planning excellence at Saul Ewing LLP. Specializing in advanced estate planning, probate, and trust administration, she offers meticulous expertise, forging unwavering client partnerships. With profound attention to detail, she forms holistic connections with clients, addressing their unique estate planning needs. In her role as an adjunct professor of estates at Western State College of Law, Ulibarri empowers aspiring legal minds with her knowledge and dedication to the field. A fervent advocate for special needs beneficiaries, she navigates complex legal landscapes to secure vital resources and benefits. Ulibarri’s accolades, including recognition as a Southern California Rising Star, underscore her legal prowess and commitment to advancing women in the profession.