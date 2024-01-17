Letters to the Editor: Nature didn’t cause California’s climate-fueled budget woes. Oil companies did

The wind-whipped Highland fire burns through vegetation and structures in Riverside County on Oct. 31.

To the editor: As we shatter records for climate-fueled weather catastrophes and the financial consequences, the oil industry continues to evade being clearly called out as the cause. (“Who is to blame for California’s budget woes? Try Mother Nature,” column, Jan. 10)

Considering this is the existential threat of our lifetime, we must describe the fundamental petroleum-related connection that gets obscured with words such as “Mother Nature.”

If we are ever to fully address the climate chaos and subsequent biological, financial and resource impacts — not to mention pervasive plastic pollution — we must clearly identify the source. It is the oil industry.

Merrill Berge, Camarillo

To the editor: A recent California Department of Public Health analysis of the 2022 heat wave — which lasted for 10 consecutive days in August and September and shattered heat records at 1,500 locales — indicated a “5% increase in deaths, 395 more deaths than would be expected.”

In this budget constrained year, every program must take a haircut. It is, nonetheless, disappointing that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s January budget proposal cuts a massive $40.1 million from the essentially important Extreme Heat and Community Resilience program.

Lives and livelihoods are at stake.

Enrique Huerta, Downey

The writer is legislative director of Climate Resolve.

To the editor: Mother Nature never intended for close to 40 million people to live in California. The state suffers from massive overdevelopment and a lack of planning vision by leaders at all levels.

We expect never-ending growth and development for profit, even as we stretch natural resources. Residents must travel long distances in inhumane traffic to work because housing prices near their jobs are unaffordable.

We suffer from air pollution and are under constant threat of water shortages along with more frequent and ferocious flooding and fires.

That people are leaving the state testifies to the grossly imbalanced ecosystem that affects affordability and quality of life.

Mary Kay Gordon, Santa Monica