Letters to the Editor: The major difference between Donald Trump and King David

To the editor: The letter writer who defended evangelical Christians’ support of former President Trump was at least partially correct — God does accomplish great things through imperfect people. However, his reference to the biblical story of King David doesn’t support the notion that God was pleased with how he did things.

For the most part, the kings of Israel were such a bad bunch that they led their people into idolatry and ultimately into utter destruction. In the case of David, unlike our former president, he was a brave, righteous young man when he was anointed by God’s prophet to lead Israel. Also, unlike our former president, once he committed his grievous sins, he spent the rest of his life in remorse and repentance for his transgressions.

Our former president has never expressed remorse for his alleged adultery, his constant lies or his adjudicated sexual assault.

Advertisement

So, I don’t think our former president can in any reasonable way be thought of as simply an imperfect person accomplishing God’s will. He hasn’t the slightest notion of what God’s will is, much less any intention of carrying it out.

Randell Wilkinson, Tustin