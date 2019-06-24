Got a complex policy issue to solve? Dynamic Problem Repair will make it go poof

Don’t like what your bathroom scale says? Print your ideal weight on a sticky note and stick it over the little window on the scale. If that’s not good enough, contact me. I’ve got an idea for a scale that you can set to whatever weight you want. You step on it, and your perfect weight appears in the little window. You can eat as many bacon cheeseburgers as you want. With a hot fudge sundae for dessert. It’ll be a gold mine!