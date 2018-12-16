'Tis the season for 2020 presidential fantasy politics

Beyond voter mood, there are bureaucratic roadblocks erected by the Democratic and Republican parties to protect their incumbent status. As people who toil in the salt mines of minor-party politics can tell you, fighting for ballot access is an expensive, full-time job. “In Illinois, the Libertarian Party has to turn in 25,000 valid signatures to get our candidates on the ballot for a general election,” party Chair Nicholas Sarwark said in a conference call last week. “The Republicans and the Democrats only have to turn in a little less than 5,000.”