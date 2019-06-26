A country is primarily defined by its borders

Needless to say, the road to where we are today is paved with the 11,000 documented lies with which this president has deceived a largely unwitting population. Thus, that policy and others, not to mention the diminishing respect for the rule of law, are casualties in a democracy slowly slipping away from us. The Times’ failure, for too long, to hold this president accountable for his utter and complete disrespect for truth, is not that which we expect from a free press.