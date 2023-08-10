LA Times Today: Three co-workers running for the same Senate seat? That’s awkward
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Senator Dianne Feinstein was admitted to the hospital this week after suffering a minor fall. While the 90-year-old was released and is recovering, the incident underscored concerns over her health and ability to serve.
Feinstein is not running for reelection in 2024 and several high-profile California Democrats have thrown their hats in the ring to replace her.
L.A. Times reporter Cameron Joseph wrote about the so-far friendly race between co-workers for Feinstein’s seat.
Feinstein is not running for reelection in 2024 and several high-profile California Democrats have thrown their hats in the ring to replace her.
L.A. Times reporter Cameron Joseph wrote about the so-far friendly race between co-workers for Feinstein’s seat.