LA Times Today: Three co-workers running for the same Senate seat? That’s awkward

Senator Dianne Feinstein was admitted to the hospital this week after suffering a minor fall. While the 90-year-old was released and is recovering, the incident underscored concerns over her health and ability to serve.Feinstein is not running for reelection in 2024 and several high-profile California Democrats have thrown their hats in the ring to replace her.L.A. Times reporter Cameron Joseph wrote about the so-far friendly race between co-workers for Feinstein’s seat.