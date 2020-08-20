Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Stephen K. Bannon is arrested and charged with fraud by federal prosecutors
Stephen K. Bannon is arrested and charged with fraud by federal prosecutors

Former Trump strategist Stephen K. Bannon and three others are accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a group called We Build the Wall.

Aug. 20, 2020
11:03 AM
