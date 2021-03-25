LA Times Today: Pie of champions
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Los Angeles is known for its old school eateries like Canter’s Deli, Langer’s, and the Apple Pan.
But a lesser-known bakery located in South Los Angeles has also stood the test of time: the 27th Street Bakery.
Olympic gold medalist Jeanette Bolden-Pickens welcomed LA Times Today to her family’s business, known for its sweet potato pies, opened in 1956. While the coronavirus pandemic has hit many small businesses hard, the bakery has persevered.
But a lesser-known bakery located in South Los Angeles has also stood the test of time: the 27th Street Bakery.
Olympic gold medalist Jeanette Bolden-Pickens welcomed LA Times Today to her family’s business, known for its sweet potato pies, opened in 1956. While the coronavirus pandemic has hit many small businesses hard, the bakery has persevered.