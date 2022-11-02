LA Times Today: Capturing old-time baseball with a 113-year-old camera

The World Series is underway — the Phillies and the Astros are both competing to see who will be crowned World Series champions.



If you are a fan, you should tip your baseball cap to Abner Doubleday who invented the game in 1839. Today the Southern California Baseball League honors the way the game used to be played.



L.A. Times photojournalist Robert Gauthier wrote about how the game has been transformative for the players and himself.