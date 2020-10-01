Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers, with a strong bullpen, win game one of the NWCS

Sep. 30, 2020
11:24 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers played game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and won, making them one step closer to the next round in the MLB playoffs.
SportsDodgers