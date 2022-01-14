LA Times Today: Human rights issues cast a cloud over Olympics

The Beijing winter Olympics start in less than a month. In 2015, the I.O.C. awarded China’s capital the games saying it was the best option at that time.



L.A. Times’ David Wharton explains the intense scrutiny facing China over human rights violations.