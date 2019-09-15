10 Images
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season
Photos from the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 15 at Ford Field.
Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler jumps over the top for a first-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Wiliams hauls in a long pass late in the second quarter to give the Chargers good field position for a field-goal attempt. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ty Long
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long converts on a 39-yard field-goal attempt late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ty Johnson
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. (Associated Press)
Anthony Lynn
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press)
Philip Rivers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers rolls out to pass against the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press)
Philip Rivers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers passes during the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Getty Images)
Austin Ekeler, Tracy Walker
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler makes a first-quarter catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker. (Getty Images)
Kerryon Johnson, Thomas Davis
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson tries to make a catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t come up with a catch in the end zone against the Detroit Lions. (Getty Images)
