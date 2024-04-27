Chargers select Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe to start Day 3 of NFL draft

The Chargers aimed to bolster their defensive line with the addition of Alabama’s Justin Eboigbe.

The Chargers opened Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Alabama’s Justin Eboigbe with the fifth pick of the fourth round, 105th overall.

Justin Eboigbe — defensive tackle

6 feet 4, 297 pounds, Alabama, Round 4, Pick 105

Notable: He had a rough 2022, losing his brother, Trey Larenz Earl, and suffering a significant neck injury that ended his season after four games. Eboigbe said he never considered not coming back and rebounded to have his best season during his final year with the Crimson Tide.

Last season: Eboigbe had 63 tackles, including 11½ for lost yardage, and seven sacks in 14 games for Alabama, earning first-team All-SEC honors.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers began Saturday facing depth issues at multiple spots, and defensive line was at the top of the list. Eboigbe offers production and versatility as the Chargers look to replace 2023 contributors Austin Johnson and Nick Williams. They also released starter Sebastian Joseph-Day late last season.