LA Times Today: He went from running the Dodgers to fighting sex trafficking

In 1998, the Dodgers hired Kevin Malone as their general manager and he spent two seasons running the boys in blue.



After spending his entire life devoted to baseball, the 64-year-old transitioned from winning games to saving people’s lives.