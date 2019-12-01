9 Images
Photos: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei in Division 1 title game
Photos from Bellflower St. John Bosco’s 39-34 victory over Santa Ana Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College on Nov. 30, 2019.
St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leaps over a Mater Dei defender while running the ball during the first half of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mater Dei linebacker Jacob Fuamatu, right, sacks St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during the first half of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is harassed into bad pass during the first half of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is sacked for a safety by St. John Bosco during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mater Dei wide receiver Kody Epps, left, celebrates with teammate Quincy Craig after scoring a touchdown early against St. Johns Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
St. John Bosco wide receiver Logan Loya dives for a touchdown against Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
St. John Bosco wide receiver Logan Loya caches a touchdown pass late in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young sits dejected after fumbling while St. John Bosco defensive lineman Nathan Burrell celebrates in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
St. John Bosco wide receiver Kristopher Hutson hugs quarterback DJ Uiagalelei after intercepting a Hail Mary to seal the win for St. John Bosco in a 39-34 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at Cerritos College. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
