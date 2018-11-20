Kansas City’s second drive was much more successful than their opening possession. Both drives last four plays, but the second went for 73 more yards.
The Chiefs went 75 yards the second time they had the ball, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill that was set up by another 25-yard catch by Hill the play prior. Kareem Hunt also had a 27-yard run that moved the Chiefs into Rams’ territory.
It was a vital drive for Kansas City after falling behind 13-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game. Its opening drive was marred by two penalties.
The Rams have taken an early 13-0 lead on the Chiefs at the Coliseum.
Jared Goff has thrown for 120 yards and two touchdowns on the Rams’ two opening drives. He found Robert Woods running right to left in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown on their first possession and hit Josh Reynolds for a four-yard score on the second.
Greg Zuerlein missed his first extra point.
White rally towels spun in the air throughout the crowded Coliseum stands Monday night. Across them, blue and yellow printed letters read “L.A. Together.”
The phrase embodied a night dedicated to first responders and those affected by the California wildfires and the Nov. 7 shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, as the Rams faced the Chiefs in “Monday Night Football.”
Members of the Cal Lutheran choir sang the national anthem, as first responders and their families carried an American flag that stretched the length of the field.
Bill it as a possible Super Bowl preview, a matchup between the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.
Monday night’s game between the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, originally scheduled for Mexico City, took a circuitous route to the Coliseum, site of the league’s first Super Bowl.
Now the stadium will again be the center of the football universe, a prime-time showcase for two 9-1 teams and next-generation stars such as quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes and running backs Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt.