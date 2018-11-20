The Rams and Chiefs have scored the most points ever in a Monday Night Football game.
But it’s a record the Rams aren’t smiling about after the Chiefs took a 51-47 lead with less than three minutes remaining.
Kansas City drove 65 yards over eight plays in 3:46, scoring on a 10-yard Patrick Mahomes pass to Chris Conley. It was Mahomes’ sixth touchdown pass and second to Conley.
Kansas City scored two touchdowns in a 57-second span to take a 44-40 lead, but the Rams responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that lasted less than 90 seconds.
Jared Goff threw a seven-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Gerald Everett to push the Rams back ahead, 47-44.
The Chiefs scored on a 73-yard pass to Tyreek Hill after a defender fell down and scored soon after when Justin Houston hit Goff’s arm from behind to cause a fumble. Allen Bailey recovered and ran it in.
The first was a fumble. The second Rams linebacker Samson Ekubam picked out of the air.
Both times he got the ball in his hands, Ekubam turned into a running back determined to get into the end zone. He bulldozed through a Patrick Mahomes’ tackle attempt at the goal line to complete a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Ekubam’s second defensive touchdown put the Rams ahead 40-30 after a 33-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal gave them the lead.
Patrick Mahomes threw his fourth touchdown of the night, finding Travis Kelce from four yards out.
The Chiefs didn’t even need a third down on an eight-play, 64-yard drive that took just 3:43.
Harrison Butker’s extra point tied the score 30-30.
Aaron Donald did it again.
The Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner sacked and caused a second fumble of Patrick Mahomes. The ball bounced away from multiple players before Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers was able to fall on the ball.
The Rams offense went on an eight-play, 46-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a seven yard Jared Goff scramble on third and goal. Goff’s first rushing touchdown of the season put Los Angeles ahead 30-23.
The Rams jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Their defense added a scoop-and-score fumble return for a touchdown.
And yet, the score is tied 23-23 at halftime.
The Chiefs battled back from the early deficit, scoring a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half. Patrick Mahomes’ eight-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley evened the score, but Harrison Butker missed the extra point.
A terrific Johnny Hekker punt pinned the Chiefs inside the five-yard line and the Rams defense took advantage.
Aaron Donald broke through the Chiefs offensive line and chased down quarterback Patrick Mahomes from behind. Donald raked down on Mahomes’ right arm, stripping the ball free. It bounced away and was recovered by Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam.
Ebukam scooped up the fumble and returned it 11 yards for a tocuchdown to put the Rams ahead 23-17.
The first turnover of the game resulted in seven points and the first lead of the game for the Chiefs.
Jared Goff was sacked and fumbled the ball on the 21-yard loss. Allen Bailey forced and recovered the fumble.
It took the Chiefs just one play to capitalize. Patrick Mahomes threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt. Harrison Butker’s extra point put Kansas City ahead 17-16.
The Chiefs could not score a touchdown from the one-yard line on third and goal. They had to settle for a field goal, trimming the Rams’ lead to 16-10 after an 11-play, 73-yard drive that spanned 6:50.
The Rams also had to kick a field goal after getting inside the 10-yard line and being able to find the end zone. Josh Reynolds caught a second down Jared Goff throw, but his toe tapped the sideline as he came down. On third and goal, the referees called defensive pass interference in the end zone, which would have give Los Angeles a fresh set of downs, but the Chiefs challenged the play and it was determined that the pass was tipped before the infraction. The play was ruled an incompletion.
Greg Zuerlein kicked a 23-yard field goal that put the Rams up 16-7.
The Los Angeles Rams picked up 15 first downs and amassed 170 total yards of offense to jump out to a 13-7 lead.
They were threatening to score, moving the ball inside the 10-yard line, as the first quarter clock expired.
Jared Goff is 13 for 17 and has thrown for 151 yards. He spread the ball around to five different receivers led by Josh Reynolds, who has 44 yards and a touchdown in four catches.