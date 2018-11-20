Rams running back Malcolm Brown leaps over Saints safety Marcus Williams to score a touchdown at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Nov. 4. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Bill it as a possible Super Bowl preview, a matchup between the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.

Monday night’s game between the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, originally scheduled for Mexico City, took a circuitous route to the Coliseum, site of the league’s first Super Bowl.

Now the stadium will again be the center of the football universe, a prime-time showcase for two 9-1 teams and next-generation stars such as quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes and running backs Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt.