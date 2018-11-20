The Chiefs could not score a touchdown from the one-yard line on third and goal. They had to settle for a field goal, trimming the Rams’ lead to 16-10 after an 11-play, 73-yard drive that spanned 6:50.

The Rams also had to kick a field goal after getting inside the 10-yard line and being able to find the end zone. Josh Reynolds caught a second down Jared Goff throw, but his toe tapped the sideline as he came down. On third and goal, the referees called defensive pass interference in the end zone, which would have give Los Angeles a fresh set of downs, but the Chiefs challenged the play and it was determined that the pass was tipped before the infraction. The play was ruled an incompletion.