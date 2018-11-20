Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Rams on Nov. 19. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

Kansas City’s second drive was much more successful than their opening possession. Both drives last four plays, but the second went for 73 more yards.

The Chiefs went 75 yards the second time they had the ball, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill that was set up by another 25-yard catch by Hill the play prior. Kareem Hunt also had a 27-yard run that moved the Chiefs into Rams’ territory.

It was a vital drive for Kansas City after falling behind 13-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game. Its opening drive was marred by two penalties.