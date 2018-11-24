UCLA coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins will be looking for their fourth victory of the season against Stanford on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA could be on the verge of a catchy new cheer: the 4-8 clap.

A victory over Stanford on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl wouldn’t do much to salvage the Bruins’ final record, but it would provide further evidence of the possibility of eventual salvation under coach Chip Kelly as his first season comes to a close.

The Bruins, 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12, already dispatched their archrival, USC. Now they get a chance to beat the team that’s been a giant sequoia blocking their path to supremacy in the Pac-12 over the last decade.