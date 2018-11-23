UCLA-Stanford: How the teams match up

Stanford tailback Bryce Love vs. the UCLA run defense. The Bruins jammed their interior defense with extra players last week against USC in an effort to stop the run and it paid off handsomely. The Trojans were held to 112 rushing yards and had to try to win the game behind a freshman quarterback. Expect a similar approach this week against a Stanford run game that hasn’t been nearly as dangerous as anticipated, ranking next-to-last in the Pac-12 Conference with 108.2 yards per game. Love was touted as a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate but has averaged only 72.5 yards in the eight games he’s played after being hampered by injuries.