It might be a bit much to consider UCLA’s game against Stanford on Saturday a referendum on the Bruins’ season, but it certainly could go a long way toward giving players more tangible validation of the team’s rebuilding efforts under coach Chip Kelly.
The Bruins will return the bulk of their team in 2019, so there should be considerable carryover from the improvement they have made late in the season.
Beating USC and Stanford in back-to-back weeks could provide some inspiration for the Bruins’ offseason workouts. It also could remove the terrible taste that’s been lingering for more than a decade with the Cardinal having won the last 10 games in the series.
UCLA (3-8, 3-5) vs. Stanford (6-4, 4-3)
Saturday, noon, Rose Bowl. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 570, 97.3.
