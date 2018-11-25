UCLA’s sputtering offense put together its best drive of the game, going 75 yards in nine plays to score a touchdown that brought the Bruins within 17-13 against Stanford midway through the second quarter.

Receiver Theo Howard took a short pass while running in motion in front of quarterback Wilton Speight and ran 21 yards to the Stanford 12-yard line. On the next play, tailback Joshua Kelley ran into the end zone for the Bruins’ first touchdown of the game.