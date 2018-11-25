UCLA had the Rose Bowl rocking--literally—after tight end Caleb Wilson made a nifty cutback move on a 66-yard catch that gave the Bruins a first down at the Stanford 19-yard line while needing a touchdown to tie the score.
But Wilton Speight was sacked twice, including on a fourth-down play, and the Cardinal took over. UCLA made a quick defensive stop, getting the ball back at its own 21-yard line with 1:03 left in the game.
Wilson made a catch on first down and fumbled the ball but Stanford was called for targeting, giving the Bruins a first down at the Stanford 45-yard line.
UCLA’s defense came up with every big play it needed in the fourth quarter last week against USC.
This week, not so much.
The Bruins allowed Stanford receiver Osiris St. Brown to get behind the secondary on a 52-yard touchdown catch, giving the Cardinal a 49-42 lead with 8:19 left after Bryce Love ran for the two-point conversion.
UCLA just drove 90 yards for the go-ahead score, a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Wilton Speight giving the Bruins a 42-41 lead with 9:27 left in the game.
The Bruins tried a two-point conversion, but Speight’s pass fell incomplete.
Speight has completed 23 of 34 passes for 323 yards with an interception. He’s also lost a fumble, but his touchdown run extended UCLA’s run of 15 unanswered points after falling behind 41-27.
Things did not look good for UCLA after another drive ended with a Wilton Speight turnover, this time an interception that gave Stanford the ball at its own three-yard line.
But Bruins defensive lineman Martin Andus made the best out of a bad situation, running untouched into the backfield and slamming Cardinal tailback Bryce Love to the ground for a safety.
Darnay Holmes then returned the kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown to pull the Bruins within 41-36 late in the third quarter.
A controversial fumble call on UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight gave the ball back to Stanford, and the Cardinal capitalized.
Stanford receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside hauled in his third touchdown catch of the game, this one on a two-yarder, to give the Cardinal a 41-27 lead late in the third quarter.
Speight’s arm appeared to be moving forward on a pass when the ball slipped out of his hand, but officials ruled it a fumble, giving the Cardinal the ball at UCLA’s 21-yard line.
UCLA nemesis J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is up to his old tricks.
The Stanford receiver who caught the game-winning touchdown here in 2016 burned the Bruins again with a leaping 23-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone to give the Cardinal a 34-27 lead midway through the third quarter.
Arcega-Whiteside has five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
UCLA made a strong opening statement to start the third quarter.
The Bruins drove 75 yards in only nine plays, with Martell Irby running for a 12-yard touchdown to tie the score at 27-27 early in the third quarter.
Wilton Speight completed three of five passes for 56 yards on the drive, including a 25-yard connection to tight end Devin Asiasi on fourth and five.
It was a pretty wild momentum swing near the end of the first half.
UCLA’s Joshua Kelley was credited with a one-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds left in the second quarter after a lengthy review, and it seemed like the Bruins would go into halftime with some bounce in their step.
But Stanford’s Cameron Scarlett returned the kickoff 77 yards and UCLA was called for two pass interference penalties, giving the Cardinal the ball at the Bruins’ two-yard line.
Stanford receivers dropped two consecutive passes, setting up a third and 10 for the Cardinal.
Trent Irwin made sure not to sustain the trend, catching a 37-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello on a play in which he was running alongside receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who blocked two UCLA defensive backs out of the way.
Stanford has a 24-13 lead late in the second quarter.
UCLA’s sputtering offense put together its best drive of the game, going 75 yards in nine plays to score a touchdown that brought the Bruins within 17-13 against Stanford midway through the second quarter.
Receiver Theo Howard took a short pass while running in motion in front of quarterback Wilton Speight and ran 21 yards to the Stanford 12-yard line. On the next play, tailback Joshua Kelley ran into the end zone for the Bruins’ first touchdown of the game.