UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has won 12 straight UFC bouts including back to back wins over all time great Jose Aldo. He has had a rough 2018 with a failed weight cut and mysterious pullout from a fight for what was reported to be concussion like symptoms and he now returns here looking to prove he’s as good as ever. He takes on undefeated challenger Brian Ortega who has finished all his UFC wins including handing the great Frankie Edgar the first knockout loss of Edgar’s career.

Round 1. The fighters get at it quickly. Holloway lands the first solid connect of the fight with a jab. The crowd chants for Holloway, who has made it a point to express his affection for Toronto and Canada. Holloway connects with a few solid punches to the head. Holloway charges in and both men land at the same time. Ortega follows with a hard hook. Holloway lands a strong right hand. Ortega responds by going for a takedown. He takes Holloway down but Holloway immediately gets back up. Holloway connects with a few more strong punches and is becoming playful with his movement. Holloway lands a pair of looping right hands. Ortega responds with a stiff punch and throws a head kick before going for the takedown at the close. 10-9 Holloway.

Round 2. Holloway puts together a few nice combinations of punches early in the second. Ortega’s nose is bloody and Holloway is consistently tagging him on the chin. Holloway is taking over. Ortega answers back with a solid combination of his own. Holloway punctuates a combination with a big head kick. Holloway nails Ortega with his right hand over and over again, mixing it in as part of significant combinations. Holloway is beating up Ortega badly in this round, lighting him up with combinations repeatedly. 10-8 Holloway.