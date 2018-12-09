UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has won 12 straight UFC bouts including back to back wins over all time great Jose Aldo. He has had a rough 2018 with a failed weight cut and mysterious pullout from a fight for what was reported to be concussion like symptoms and he now returns here looking to prove he’s as good as ever. He takes on undefeated challenger Brian Ortega who has finished all his UFC wins including handing the great Frankie Edgar the first knockout loss of Edgar’s career.
Round 1. The fighters get at it quickly. Holloway lands the first solid connect of the fight with a jab. The crowd chants for Holloway, who has made it a point to express his affection for Toronto and Canada. Holloway connects with a few solid punches to the head. Holloway charges in and both men land at the same time. Ortega follows with a hard hook. Holloway lands a strong right hand. Ortega responds by going for a takedown. He takes Holloway down but Holloway immediately gets back up. Holloway connects with a few more strong punches and is becoming playful with his movement. Holloway lands a pair of looping right hands. Ortega responds with a stiff punch and throws a head kick before going for the takedown at the close. 10-9 Holloway.
Round 2. Holloway puts together a few nice combinations of punches early in the second. Ortega’s nose is bloody and Holloway is consistently tagging him on the chin. Holloway is taking over. Ortega answers back with a solid combination of his own. Holloway punctuates a combination with a big head kick. Holloway nails Ortega with his right hand over and over again, mixing it in as part of significant combinations. Holloway is beating up Ortega badly in this round, lighting him up with combinations repeatedly. 10-8 Holloway.
The UFC women’s flyweight division has struggled to get going but it finally has a marquee title fight. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk both come from striking backgrounds and they competed in muay thai three times with Shevchenko winning all three bouts. Shevchenko was competing at 135 pounds where she challenged for the bantamweight title. Jedrzejczyk was competing at 115 pounds where she was the dominant champion before losing to Rose Namajunas. Now they meet in the middle at 125 pounds.
Round 1. The fighters trade kicks early. They clinch and Shevchenko slams Jedrzejczyk down emphatically. Shevchenko has side control. Shevchenko looks for a crucifix as she’s throwing punches but Jedrzejczyk stands back up. They end up back in the clinch. Jedrzejczyk is active throwing knees from that position while preventing Shevchenko from getting a takedown. They separate and Shevchenko throws a quick spinning back kick. Shevchenko follows with a two punch combination late. 10-9 Shevchenko.
Round 2. Unlike the first round where so much of the fight took place in the clinch, they’re throwing a lot at range in the second. Each is throwing quick combinations. The biggest difference is that Shevchenko seems to connect with significantly more power than Jedrzejczyk. Shevchenko catches a kick and slams Jedrzejczyk down. Again, Shevchenko has side control and begins landing elbows. Jedrzejczyk works her way up but eats a hard knee to the head and is muscled back down. 10-9 Shevchenko.
This is a classic striker-versus-grappler bout. Gunnar Nelson is a submission ace with six submissions in the UFC alone. He is coming off the first stoppage loss of his career against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira loves to strike and is 6-1 (1 no contest) in his last eight fights.
Round 1. Oliveira lands a couple kicks. Nelson lunges in with a punch and then looks for a takedown. Oliveira nails him with an elbow in the process. Oliveira grabbed the cage to prevent a takedown attempt. Nelson gets the takedown moments later anyway and gets Oliveira’s back. Nelson has a body triangle and prevents Oliveira from turning around. Oliveira keeps working and he finally rolls out into top position, which was very impressive. Oliveira takes top position and drops down some big punches there. He is able to really do a lot of damage from top position until the round concludes. 10-9 Oliveira.
Round 2. The fighters clinch at the start of the round. Oliveira appears to be controlling the clinch for most of the time, but then Nelson ends up getting the takedown two minutes in. Nelson rapidly works into mount. Nelson is bleeding from the nose and it’s dripping down onto Oliveira. Nelson badly busts Oliveira open with an elbow and then locks in a rear naked choke for the submission. That submission came at the right time because it allowed them to concentrate on stopping the bleeding on a horrendous cut. Blood was just pouring out of Oliveira’s head after the elbow.
Hakeem Dawodu is a Canadian fighter with an 8-1-1 record. Kyle Bochniak is 2-3 in the UFC with all his fights going to the decision.
Round 1. Dawodu knocks Bochniak back with a punch that reddens Bochniak’s eye. Dawodu is mixing punches to the body with his higher attacks. Bochniak gets a takedown but Dawodu pops back up. Bochniak retains control of the body and looks to take Dawodu back down. Dawodu escapes that. 10-9 Dawodu.
Round 2. Bochniak catches a kick and takes Dawodu down, but Dawodu gets right back up. Dawodu lands a punch to the body. Neither fighter is throwing much with Dawodu throwing a little more. This hasn’t been much of a fight. 10-9 Dawodu.
The pay-per-view portion of UFC 231 kicks off with a slugfest of knockout strikers. Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos are two of the most devastating strikers in the light heavyweight division, and both have been knocked out as well. Of their 46 collective fights, only eight have gone to the decision. Santos has won two straight, and Manuwa has suffered setbacks in his last two fights.
Round 1. Santos staggers Manuwa with a hook at the start and then catches him with another. A wild scramble ensues. Santos hurts Manuwa again with additional punches and Manuwa holds on for dear life. Manuwa lands a nice knee to the body and then a few hard punches to Santos. Santos appears in a little trouble and shoots for a takedown, but he then opens up with a series of wild strikes. Santos briefly takes Manuwa down but Manuwa gets up. They begin wildly throwing again and each man is hurting the other badly when they land. They go back to the clinch. Manuwa hurts Santos again and has Santos backing off. Santos shoots for a takedown and they end up on the ground at the close of a thrilling first round. 10-9 Manuwa.
Round 2. They come out swinging again. Santos lands a vicious knee in the clinch. Santos knocks Manuwa out with a heavy hook.
Claudia Gadelha is one of the best fighters in the world and a perennial top contender. This is thus a big opportunity for Nina Ansaroff. Ansaroff has won three in a row, and a win here would catapult her into the upper echelon of the women’s strawweight division.
Round 1. Gadelha connects with a right hand early and follows with another pair of stiff punches. Gadelha clinches and secures a takedown. Gadelha appears to be looking to set up a kimura from the top, but she never comes close, and Ansaroff is able to return to her feet. Ansaroff lands a beautiful side kick to the face and then an uppercut. Gadelha goes for a takedown, but Ansaroff defends nicely while standing with one leg greatly elevated. 10-9 Gadelha.
Round 2. Ansaroff lands some crisp punches early and blocks a takedown. It appears as though the momentum may be turning. Ansaroff is exerting her striking, and Gadelha is struggling to replicate any of her early success. Gadelha gets a takedown in the final 90 seconds. Gadelha lands punches from the top until the close. Still, that’s not enough to overcome Ansaroff’s striking edge for much of the round. 10-9 Ansaroff.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier has thrived in recent years in the UFC, winning 7 of 9 with 5 finishes against solid competition. He is coming off a loss to Alexander Hernandez and looking to rebound. Gilbert Burns is a grappling world champion and a finisher standing and on the ground in MMA.
Round 1. Aubin-Mercier moves in with some punches but he eats a hard counter and has to back out. Burns shoots in for a takedown. Burns slams Aubin-Mercier down up against the cage. Aubin-Mercier stands back up. Burns drops Aubin-Mercier with a hook and immediately goes to town with rapid-fire punches on the ground. Burns then grabs a body triangle and looks for a rear naked choke. Burns transitions into an armbar attempt late but can’t get it. 10-8 Burns.
Round 2. Aubin-Mercier lands a big kick to the body. Burns answers back with a few hard punches. The fight settles into a more deliberate pace than the first round. Late in the round, Burns scores a takedown but there isn't enough time left for him to do anything with it. 10-9 Burns.
Katlyn Chookagian has quietly built up an 11-1 record and is a top contender in the growing flyweight division. Jessica Eye was one of the happiest fighters to see a women’s flyweight division as she viewed that as her optimal division. After dropping four straight at bantamweight, she has won two in a row at flyweight.
Round 1. Eye presses forward at the start and walks into a couple nice jabs by Chookagian. Eye opens up with combinations from time to time but her aggression is being slowed by Chookagian’s counterstriking. Eye throws a leg kick from time to time and they are landing at a high percentage. 10-9 Chookagian.
Round 2. Eye clinches early but neither fighter is able to really threaten a takedown and they break. Both fighters are more measured in the second than they were in the first. Eye’s attacks come with more fury but some are missing wildly. Eye lands a nice knee to the head. Chookagian utilizes a solid couple of punches. Eye answers back with a few nice punches of her own. Another close round. 10-9 Eye.
Elias Theodorou won the Ultimate Fighter and has done well in the UFC since then, accumulating a 17-2 MMA record. Eryk Anders is a former college football star at Alabama and has big knockout power as an MMA fighter.
Round 1. Anders presses forward from the outset, with Theodorou circling and looking to counter. Theodorou’s striking is more fluid, but Anders is landing harder with his shots. Theodorou is throwing a lot of unique strikes from different angles and a lot of kicks. Theodorou lands some nice knees to the body late, and Anders attacks the body as well. 10-9 Theodorou.
Round 2. The fight in the second follows the same basic outline of the first: Anders wading in and looking for power shots while Theodorou looks to snipe from the outside. Anders is definitely connecting with the hard shot from time to time, but Theodorou is consistently landing more. Anders stuns Theodorou with a big left hand and comes in swinging wildly looking to put Theodorou away. Theodorou fires back in an effort to prevent Anders from pressing so much. Theodorou appears to regain his senses, but he is slowing. Anders hurts Thedorou again. Anders drops Theodorou with a punch late. 10-9 Anders.
Brad Katona won the Ultimate Fighter and now he returns against Matthew Lopez, who has dropped two straight but has generally competed against high-quality opposition during his UFC tenure.
Round 1. Lopez catches a kick and lands a few punches. Katona goes for a takedown but has it blocked. Lopez connects with a nice combination. Lopez goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Katona lands a nice body punch. He’s also throwing a lot of kicks but hasn’t connected solidly too often. Lopez gets a takedown in the final 30 seconds but Katona is active with elbows from the bottom. 10-9 Lopez.
Round 2. Lopez catches a kick and gets a takedown but Katona quickly stands back up. The boxing is pretty even, with both men exercising caution and not leaving themselves open in their attacks. Lopez catches another kick for a takedown, but Katona gets up in short order just like he did earlier in the round. Katona lands a stiff straight right hand. Close round. 10-9 Katona.