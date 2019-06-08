How baby boomer managers reach these dang millennial players

“He can go out there and throw six shutout innings, but he’ll come in and look at the axis that his slider was spinning off of, and the spin rate of his curveball, and the rise on his fastball,” Stripling said. “And if it’s not what he wants to see, he’ll be like ‘I lucked out.’ Versus if he goes six innings and gives up eight runs, if he comes in and see all his stuff lines up on the TrackMan, he’ll be like ‘I killed it. It just wasn’t my day.’”