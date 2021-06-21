Horse racing newsletter: Goodbye and good luck

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we leave you with this little song. Just click here.

Well, it’s time to say goodbye to this little newsletter adventure we’ve been on for more than four years. Goodness knows I made a lot of mistakes along the way and I could always count on you folks to point them out every time.

Some of you have emailed that you learned some things along the way. Guess what? So did I, a lot.

The strengths of this project were twofold, you the readers, and a fantastic group of contributors. So, at the risk of this sounding like an acceptance speech after winning an award, let’s mention them.

Jon White’s Triple Crown rankings was probably the number one favorite of all of you. And, we added Louis Rabaut of the Horse Racing Happy Hour to do Oaks rankings the last year. Mike Tierney’s TV columns were also a big hit, because, well, most people experience sports through television. Ron Flatter, of both Vegas Stats and Information Network and now Horse Racing Nation, did weekly columns for us for a while.

Rob Henie’s extensive handicapping breakdowns of races were also very popular. We had daily picks first from Jeff Nahill of the San Diego Union Tribune and then the respected Bob Ike and now Ciaran Thornton and his value plays. Even the multi-talented Frank Mirahmadi took a turn in the handicapping spot.

At Los Alamitos, we had Ed Burgart, Jose Contreras, Mark Ratzky and Chris Wade making daily picks.

We used Orlando Gutierrez, the media and marketing manager at Los Alamitos, to do a weekly Los Al preview. And, Matt Dinerman, the voice of Golden Gate Fields, gave us a weekly look at Golden Gate.

I couldn’t have done this without help from the tracks, even though, at times, they didn’t like what I had written. I’ve got to thank Mike Willman and Ed Golden at Santa Anita and Mac McBride, Hank Wesch and Dan Smith at Del Mar. In addition to Orlando at Los Alamitos, there was also Bob Mieszerski, a former Times colleague, who worked the thoroughbred meetings.

And then there were the people who gave me all the backup in the office. Houston Mitchell was my boss on this project and he must have edited at least 1,000 of these newsletters. Scott Sandell, who is in charge of all the Times newsletters, would do the editing when Houston wasn’t available. And back at the beginning, Jon Schleuss was the genius behind all the coding and programming.

Angel Rodriguez was the sports editor who came up with the idea for the newsletter. He was followed by Mike Hiserman and my current bosses are Christian Stone and Iliana Limón Romero. All of these folks have been nothing but supportive.

The first year or so, I had the best back up in the business in Eric Sondheimer. Eric had to back away from that role after he bought a horse so that there was no appearance of conflict of interest. I’m sure I forgot somebody. To those, my sincerest apology. I’m old, I forget.

So, after Eric, I’ve been soloing it for a while. I won’t lie, it became a grind some days. There were a lot of words typed, most of them correctly.

I’ve been covering horse racing for The Times the last couple of years from Orlando, Fla. Long story, but I commuted between Los Angeles and Orlando for about eight years and finally dropped my apartment in Pasadena and moved full time to central Florida. So, those late Del Mar cards were three hours later where I was living.

Remember, I’m not going away. I’ll still be covering horse racing and working on more features and industry and enterprise stories. I’m looking forward to it.

One myth about my job is I was never a fulltime horse racing writer. It was one of many hats I wore. At first, I was also deputy sports editor, which meant helping to run the sports department on a daily basis.

Currently, I’m preparing to go to the Tokyo Olympics, my 10th Games, where I will be the lead editor on site. I’ll also be going back to Beijing in the winter. (I had a plan to do the newsletter from Asia, but now won’t have to.) I edit most of our sports books and magazines and occasionally help our national staff with stories in Florida. So, no, it wasn’t just horse racing.

The only person left to thank is my wife, Lynn, who gave up seemingly every weekend 51 weeks a year. We never took a vacation during that time, and even if we were out of town at a wedding or visiting family, I would always have to duck back to the hotel room at night to finish the newsletter.

It’s going to be strange to have some weekends off.

So, that’s the story. Thanks for coming along for the ride. Thanks for making me better. I’ll miss you all, well, most of you.

On to the good stuff.

CHRB rulings

The stewards really have had it easy the last two weeks. No rulings last week and only one for this week. Since you won’t have me to guide you through these, here’s how you do it. First go to this part of CHRB website. Then click on the track and the week you are looking for. Now, you won’t get everything you would get here, as I would often do additional research, but this is a good start. On to the ruling.

--Exercise rider Salvador Morfin was fined $100 for wearing an unapproved helmet while ponying a horse on the training track on June 4. Morfin was also accused of using profanity toward the outrider on duty. Morfin denied all accusations despite two outriders backing up the charges.

Santa Anita review

Four stakes on the final day of the meeting, let’s get to them, one last time.

$100,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity: There were some lightly raced 2-year-olds in this five-furlong race but none were better than Big City Lights, who won by 7 ¼ lengths. But, there was a little hiccup along the way. He had to survive an inquiry for cutting in front of Street Art, who had to take up sharply. After a lengthy review, the stewards kept the same order of finish.

Big City Lights paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10. Bochombo was second followed by Buehler’s Day Off, Street Art and Heaven Shines.

Luis Mendez (winning trainer): “It feels good. One-two-three! I’ve never done that before and especially in a stake. I want to say thank you to the owner, Bill Peeples, and everyone on the team. Thanks a lot Mr. John Brocklebank for bringing these babies to the barn. I really don’t know what else to say other than I’m really happy.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “This horse is improving a lot. Last time he broke a little slow, but [Sunday] he broke really sharp and I was clear in front, probably three or four jumps after. Something happened back there but I was clear all the time. I just let my horse run, because that’s what he wants. When I asked him at the quarter pole, he took off again, he’s a nice horse.”

Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes: Restrainedvengence sat patiently around the one-mile turf race before going three wide into the turn and going past the leaders to win by half-a-length.

Restrainedvengence paid $8.80, $3.60 and $2.60. Neptune’s Storm was second followed by Tiz Plus, Majestic Eagle, Sash and Border Town.

Val Brinkerhoff (winning trainer): “First of all I’m most thankful to have Tyler [Baze] stick with the horse because I haven’t been able to get anyone to stick with my horse. He likes him and he’s come to know him. To win a graded stakes at Santa Anita for me is just the best thing that has ever happened for a long time. When we first got him and broke him, I mean he’s been a handful, but you love him because he’s so good. He’s just hard to deal with, when he wants to do something, I just give up and let him do it and then we go back and start over. I think his attitude has made him be a champion because he wants to do, what he wants to do and he loves to run.”

Tyler Baze (winning jockey): “He always tries. We kind of figured out a couple of things with him a couple of races ago, and he was real primed to run a huge race [Sunday]. I won on him before in New Mexico and I had the chance to get back on him this year, he’s done nothing but try hard and just been a great horse for Val. It’s just been a pleasure to ride him. On Father’s Day it’s just special for both of us. It’s been a long meet, I think this is only the second stakes win I’ve had so, it was just real special to get his first graded stakes win for him and be a part of it.”

$100,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante: This is the same race as the Fasig-Tipton Futurity except for fillies.

At the Spa battled Laurel Canyon until the top of the stretch and then turned it on in this small field of five and went to win the race by 2 ¼ lengths.

At the Spa paid $5.80, $3.20 and $2.20. Munny Penny was second followed by Laurel Canyon, Loveherheart and Royal O’Haigan.

Jorge Periban (winning trainer): “I really feel so excited because this filly really is a big filly. Since the beginning I knew she had so much talent, a lot of ability. I told Baze, before she ran, ‘I got something for you.’ And he believed me because we’re a good team. I had a lot of confidence, mucho. I can’t say what it was, but it was something in my heart said today’s going to be another win. I Tyler, ‘Hey, let’s go to the Winners’ Circle.’ he said, ‘Will do!’.”

Tyler Baze (winning jockey): “Before the first time I got on her in the morning, Jorge told me he had something special for me. I worked her and I told him he had a special one here. She pretty much showed how good she was first time out, she fell on her head leaving there and picked herself up to still win easily that day. Today she had to fight it out a little bit and she prevailed. She’s matured so much from the first race, she’s just getting better. It’s going to be a bright future for her.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes: The final stakes race of the meeting was a mile on the turf for fillies and mares. Warren’s Showtime stuck near the back until the stretch then went five wide to swing to the lead and win by 1 ¼ lengths as the favorite.

Warren’s Showtime paid $6.00, $3.00 and $2.20. Leggs Galore was second followed by Brooke, Ippodamia’s Girl, Querelle, Gidgetta, Quiet Secretary and Stela Star.

Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “Juan [Hernandez] is a really good rider and he’s got a good agent, so it works well together. She’s a racehorse she lays it down every time, she gives everything she can give and that’s all you could ask. I had a little anxiety, but I felt like [Sunday] was going to be her day. It looked like there would be a realistic pace, she’s just doing fantastic. She looks like a million dollars and by the way she’s close to getting to that point. We’re hoping she does but she’s just a wonderful filly and gives you what she can. It’s a privilege to train her.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “She’s really consistent, she’s a really nice filly. We’ve been knocking on the door the last few times, we were third, second, just missing the winner, but [Sunday] I think the pace was key. That was a good pace for us because she was flying at the end.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday night.

Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Jaques Cartier Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Souper Stonehenge ($5.00)

Monmouth (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Eatontown Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Vigilantes Way ($9.20)

Belmont (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Poker Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($36.80)

Santa Anita (4): $100,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: Big City Lights ($2.40)

Woodbine (10): $125,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Outadore ($5.90)

Santa Anita (7): $100,000 American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Restrainedvengence ($8.80)

Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante Stake, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs. Winner: At the Spa ($5.80)

Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($6.00)

A final thought That’s it folks. No more of these. It’s been fun. Make sure and follow me on twitter: @jcherwa.

And now, the final star of the show, Sunday’s results.

