Horse racing newsletter: Goodbye and good luck
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we leave you with this little song. Just click here.
Well, it’s time to say goodbye to this little newsletter adventure we’ve been on for more than four years. Goodness knows I made a lot of mistakes along the way and I could always count on you folks to point them out every time.
Some of you have emailed that you learned some things along the way. Guess what? So did I, a lot.
The strengths of this project were twofold, you the readers, and a fantastic group of contributors. So, at the risk of this sounding like an acceptance speech after winning an award, let’s mention them.
Jon White’s Triple Crown rankings was probably the number one favorite of all of you. And, we added Louis Rabaut of the Horse Racing Happy Hour to do Oaks rankings the last year. Mike Tierney’s TV columns were also a big hit, because, well, most people experience sports through television. Ron Flatter, of both Vegas Stats and Information Network and now Horse Racing Nation, did weekly columns for us for a while.
Rob Henie’s extensive handicapping breakdowns of races were also very popular. We had daily picks first from Jeff Nahill of the San Diego Union Tribune and then the respected Bob Ike and now Ciaran Thornton and his value plays. Even the multi-talented Frank Mirahmadi took a turn in the handicapping spot.
At Los Alamitos, we had Ed Burgart, Jose Contreras, Mark Ratzky and Chris Wade making daily picks.
We used Orlando Gutierrez, the media and marketing manager at Los Alamitos, to do a weekly Los Al preview. And, Matt Dinerman, the voice of Golden Gate Fields, gave us a weekly look at Golden Gate.
I couldn’t have done this without help from the tracks, even though, at times, they didn’t like what I had written. I’ve got to thank Mike Willman and Ed Golden at Santa Anita and Mac McBride, Hank Wesch and Dan Smith at Del Mar. In addition to Orlando at Los Alamitos, there was also Bob Mieszerski, a former Times colleague, who worked the thoroughbred meetings.
And then there were the people who gave me all the backup in the office. Houston Mitchell was my boss on this project and he must have edited at least 1,000 of these newsletters. Scott Sandell, who is in charge of all the Times newsletters, would do the editing when Houston wasn’t available. And back at the beginning, Jon Schleuss was the genius behind all the coding and programming.
Angel Rodriguez was the sports editor who came up with the idea for the newsletter. He was followed by Mike Hiserman and my current bosses are Christian Stone and Iliana Limón Romero. All of these folks have been nothing but supportive.
The first year or so, I had the best back up in the business in Eric Sondheimer. Eric had to back away from that role after he bought a horse so that there was no appearance of conflict of interest. I’m sure I forgot somebody. To those, my sincerest apology. I’m old, I forget.
So, after Eric, I’ve been soloing it for a while. I won’t lie, it became a grind some days. There were a lot of words typed, most of them correctly.
I’ve been covering horse racing for The Times the last couple of years from Orlando, Fla. Long story, but I commuted between Los Angeles and Orlando for about eight years and finally dropped my apartment in Pasadena and moved full time to central Florida. So, those late Del Mar cards were three hours later where I was living.
Remember, I’m not going away. I’ll still be covering horse racing and working on more features and industry and enterprise stories. I’m looking forward to it.
One myth about my job is I was never a fulltime horse racing writer. It was one of many hats I wore. At first, I was also deputy sports editor, which meant helping to run the sports department on a daily basis.
Currently, I’m preparing to go to the Tokyo Olympics, my 10th Games, where I will be the lead editor on site. I’ll also be going back to Beijing in the winter. (I had a plan to do the newsletter from Asia, but now won’t have to.) I edit most of our sports books and magazines and occasionally help our national staff with stories in Florida. So, no, it wasn’t just horse racing.
The only person left to thank is my wife, Lynn, who gave up seemingly every weekend 51 weeks a year. We never took a vacation during that time, and even if we were out of town at a wedding or visiting family, I would always have to duck back to the hotel room at night to finish the newsletter.
It’s going to be strange to have some weekends off.
So, that’s the story. Thanks for coming along for the ride. Thanks for making me better. I’ll miss you all, well, most of you.
On to the good stuff.
CHRB rulings
The stewards really have had it easy the last two weeks. No rulings last week and only one for this week. Since you won’t have me to guide you through these, here’s how you do it. First go to this part of CHRB website. Then click on the track and the week you are looking for. Now, you won’t get everything you would get here, as I would often do additional research, but this is a good start. On to the ruling.
--Exercise rider Salvador Morfin was fined $100 for wearing an unapproved helmet while ponying a horse on the training track on June 4. Morfin was also accused of using profanity toward the outrider on duty. Morfin denied all accusations despite two outriders backing up the charges.
Santa Anita review
Four stakes on the final day of the meeting, let’s get to them, one last time.
$100,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity: There were some lightly raced 2-year-olds in this five-furlong race but none were better than Big City Lights, who won by 7 ¼ lengths. But, there was a little hiccup along the way. He had to survive an inquiry for cutting in front of Street Art, who had to take up sharply. After a lengthy review, the stewards kept the same order of finish.
Big City Lights paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10. Bochombo was second followed by Buehler’s Day Off, Street Art and Heaven Shines.
Luis Mendez (winning trainer): “It feels good. One-two-three! I’ve never done that before and especially in a stake. I want to say thank you to the owner, Bill Peeples, and everyone on the team. Thanks a lot Mr. John Brocklebank for bringing these babies to the barn. I really don’t know what else to say other than I’m really happy.”
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “This horse is improving a lot. Last time he broke a little slow, but [Sunday] he broke really sharp and I was clear in front, probably three or four jumps after. Something happened back there but I was clear all the time. I just let my horse run, because that’s what he wants. When I asked him at the quarter pole, he took off again, he’s a nice horse.”
Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes: Restrainedvengence sat patiently around the one-mile turf race before going three wide into the turn and going past the leaders to win by half-a-length.
Restrainedvengence paid $8.80, $3.60 and $2.60. Neptune’s Storm was second followed by Tiz Plus, Majestic Eagle, Sash and Border Town.
Val Brinkerhoff (winning trainer): “First of all I’m most thankful to have Tyler [Baze] stick with the horse because I haven’t been able to get anyone to stick with my horse. He likes him and he’s come to know him. To win a graded stakes at Santa Anita for me is just the best thing that has ever happened for a long time. When we first got him and broke him, I mean he’s been a handful, but you love him because he’s so good. He’s just hard to deal with, when he wants to do something, I just give up and let him do it and then we go back and start over. I think his attitude has made him be a champion because he wants to do, what he wants to do and he loves to run.”
Tyler Baze (winning jockey): “He always tries. We kind of figured out a couple of things with him a couple of races ago, and he was real primed to run a huge race [Sunday]. I won on him before in New Mexico and I had the chance to get back on him this year, he’s done nothing but try hard and just been a great horse for Val. It’s just been a pleasure to ride him. On Father’s Day it’s just special for both of us. It’s been a long meet, I think this is only the second stakes win I’ve had so, it was just real special to get his first graded stakes win for him and be a part of it.”
$100,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante: This is the same race as the Fasig-Tipton Futurity except for fillies.
At the Spa battled Laurel Canyon until the top of the stretch and then turned it on in this small field of five and went to win the race by 2 ¼ lengths.
At the Spa paid $5.80, $3.20 and $2.20. Munny Penny was second followed by Laurel Canyon, Loveherheart and Royal O’Haigan.
Jorge Periban (winning trainer): “I really feel so excited because this filly really is a big filly. Since the beginning I knew she had so much talent, a lot of ability. I told Baze, before she ran, ‘I got something for you.’ And he believed me because we’re a good team. I had a lot of confidence, mucho. I can’t say what it was, but it was something in my heart said today’s going to be another win. I Tyler, ‘Hey, let’s go to the Winners’ Circle.’ he said, ‘Will do!’.”
Tyler Baze (winning jockey): “Before the first time I got on her in the morning, Jorge told me he had something special for me. I worked her and I told him he had a special one here. She pretty much showed how good she was first time out, she fell on her head leaving there and picked herself up to still win easily that day. Today she had to fight it out a little bit and she prevailed. She’s matured so much from the first race, she’s just getting better. It’s going to be a bright future for her.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes: The final stakes race of the meeting was a mile on the turf for fillies and mares. Warren’s Showtime stuck near the back until the stretch then went five wide to swing to the lead and win by 1 ¼ lengths as the favorite.
Warren’s Showtime paid $6.00, $3.00 and $2.20. Leggs Galore was second followed by Brooke, Ippodamia’s Girl, Querelle, Gidgetta, Quiet Secretary and Stela Star.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “Juan [Hernandez] is a really good rider and he’s got a good agent, so it works well together. She’s a racehorse she lays it down every time, she gives everything she can give and that’s all you could ask. I had a little anxiety, but I felt like [Sunday] was going to be her day. It looked like there would be a realistic pace, she’s just doing fantastic. She looks like a million dollars and by the way she’s close to getting to that point. We’re hoping she does but she’s just a wonderful filly and gives you what she can. It’s a privilege to train her.”
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “She’s really consistent, she’s a really nice filly. We’ve been knocking on the door the last few times, we were third, second, just missing the winner, but [Sunday] I think the pace was key. That was a good pace for us because she was flying at the end.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday night.
Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Jaques Cartier Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Souper Stonehenge ($5.00)
Monmouth (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Eatontown Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Vigilantes Way ($9.20)
Belmont (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Poker Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($36.80)
Santa Anita (4): $100,000 Fasig-Tipton Futurity, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: Big City Lights ($2.40)
Woodbine (10): $125,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Outadore ($5.90)
Santa Anita (7): $100,000 American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Restrainedvengence ($8.80)
Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Fasig-Tipton Debutante Stake, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs. Winner: At the Spa ($5.80)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($6.00)
A final thought
That’s it folks. No more of these. It’s been fun. Make sure and follow me on twitter: @jcherwa.
And now, the final star of the show, Sunday’s results.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 20.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 79th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.01 45.63 57.72 1:09.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Burgoo Alley
|120
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|1.00
|8
|Beautiful Temple
|120
|8
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|18.70
|3
|Bowl of Cherries
|120
|3
|3
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.50
|5
|Aventapp
|120
|5
|7
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–2
|4–2¼
|T Baze
|19.30
|7
|Unusual Ride
|120
|7
|4
|8
|7–6½
|7–9
|5–½
|Hernandez
|5.30
|2
|New Drama
|121
|2
|8
|2–2
|2–2
|4–1½
|6–3½
|Pyfer
|3.00
|6
|For Love Not Money
|120
|6
|5
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–7¼
|Cedillo
|12.60
|4
|Beirut Beauty
|120
|4
|6
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|McCarthy
|31.80
|1
|BURGOO ALLEY (IRE)
|4.00
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|BEAUTIFUL TEMPLE
|9.80
|5.80
|3
|BOWL OF CHERRIES
|4.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$28.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-3-5)
|$109.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-3)
|$70.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-3-5-7)
|Carryover $2,888
Winner–Burgoo Alley (IRE) Ch.f.3 by Footstepsinthesand (GB) out of Nurama (GB), by Daylami (IRE). Bred by Mr Eoghan Grogan (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $209,173 Exacta Pool $124,285 Superfecta Pool $46,442 Trifecta Pool $82,777 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,783. Scratched–none.
BURGOO ALLEY (IRE) set the pace under pressure, held a short lead over rival through the turn, kicked clear at the top of the lane and held well in the closing stages. BEAUTIFUL TEMPLE stalked outside a rival, took the turn two wide then came three wide into the stretch, closed well and was gaining to the wire. BOWL OF CHERRIES chased on the inside into the turn, cut the corner into the drive and finished well along the fence. AVENTAPP bumped both sides at the start, chased two wide into the lane and kept on for a minor award. UNUSUAL RIDE raced at the back of the pack, navigated the turn three wide and passed tired rivals. NEW DRAMA stumbled badly at the start, went up to press the pace from outside, lost contact in upper stretch and weakened. FOR LOVE NOT MONEY broke in, stumbled and bumped rival at the start, steadied off the heels of the leader soon after, took the turn three wide and weakened. BEIRUT BEAUTY got bumped leaving the gate, chased from inside, lugged out and checked hard just past the three-eighths, came two wide into the stretch and was ridden out to the wire.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $30,000-$20,000. Time 21.37 44.95 57.50 1:10.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Paid Informant
|126
|4
|3
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–1
|1–2¼
|Prat
|0.30
|4
|Vegan
|125
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–2
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|24.90
|3
|Morning Addiction
|119
|2
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|4–5
|3–½
|Pyfer
|5.10
|2
|Dozo
|125
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–8¼
|T Baze
|9.20
|7
|Illapawnie
|126
|6
|2
|6
|6
|5–1
|5–7¼
|McCarthy
|8.30
|6
|Flatterwithjewels
|125
|5
|5
|3–½
|5–2½
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|22.60
|5
|PAID INFORMANT
|2.60
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|VEGAN
|9.20
|5.00
|3
|MORNING ADDICTION
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$5.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$17.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-2)
|$13.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$27.50
Winner–Paid Informant B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Eyes Wide Open, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $191,995 Daily Double Pool $46,101 Exacta Pool $106,490 Superfecta Pool $43,553 Trifecta Pool $70,656. Claimed–Paid Informant by Boom Racing, CTR Stables LLC, O'Neill, Dennis, O'Neill, Doug and Robershaw, Richie. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Miss Alegria.
PAID INFORMANT stalked in the two path into the turn, was herded out to the three path then angled inside rival at the five-sixteenths, raced two wide into the stretch, drew alongside VEGAN and collared that rival with a sixteenth remaining and drove clear. VEGAN pressed the pace from outside, headed rival midway around the turn, took over and clear in upper stretch but could not match strides with the winner in deep stretch. MORNING ADDICTION rated behind the speed on the inside, eased out into the three path around the turn and was along for the show. DOZO set the pace inside VEGAN, held a narrow lead through the turn, lost command at the top of the stretch and weakened late. ILLAPAWNIE tracked outside a rival just out of range, went three wide into the turn, was fanned four wide briefly then angled back in and came two wide into the stretch, then weakened in the final furlong. FLATTERWITHJEWELS chased outside the top pair, three to four wide around the turn and faded.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.63 48.14 1:11.94 1:36.30 1:48.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|On Mars
|126
|4
|5
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|2–1
|1–2½
|Bravo
|2.20
|1
|Moonhall Milly
|124
|1
|1
|3–3½
|3–2½
|3–2
|3–½
|2–ns
|Rispoli
|2.00
|3
|Disappearing Act
|124
|3
|4
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Prat
|4.40
|5
|Beguiled
|124
|5
|2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|4–2½
|Hernandez
|4.00
|6
|Avenue de France
|126
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–4½
|5–5¼
|McCarthy
|12.90
|2
|Dutch Painting
|126
|2
|3
|2–2
|2–½
|2–1
|6
|6
|Pereira
|10.50
|4
|ON MARS
|6.40
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|MOONHALL MILLY (IRE)
|3.20
|2.20
|3
|DISAPPEARING ACT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$8.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$8.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-5)
|$4.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$12.00
Winner–On Mars Ch.f.4 by Vronsky out of Elana Mar, by Cyclotron. Bred by Ed Bernstein & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Bernstein, Ed. Mutuel Pool $202,474 Daily Double Pool $19,315 Exacta Pool $90,801 Superfecta Pool $26,924 Trifecta Pool $52,897. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-4) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $57,281.
ON MARS tucked inside early, moved out into the two path on the backstretch, advanced four deep or four wide around the far turn, reeled in BEGUILED mid-stretch, cleared at the sixteenth pole and won going away. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) stalked on the inside, shifted two wide leaving the far turn, chased between through the lane and got up for second. DISAPPEARING ACT bumped with inside rival at the start, raced in mid-pack through the early going, traveled two wide into the far turn, three wide into the stretch, finished willingly and missed the place. BEGUILED was off alertly to begin, sped clear and moved to the rail, showed the way along the inside to the stretch, overtaken mid-stretch and weakened late to lose the place and show. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) unhurried in the beginning, closed in along the rail on the second bend but flattened out inside the furlong grounds. DUTCH PAINTING (GB) bumped with rival at the start, stalked in the two path, lost ground leaving the far turn and faded.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Fasig-Tipton Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 21.96 45.74 58.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Big City Lights
|123
|3
|1
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–7¼
|Hernandez
|0.20
|2
|Bochombo
|123
|2
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–3
|2–5¼
|Cedillo
|11.70
|5
|Buehler's Day Off
|120
|5
|2
|4–1
|4–2½
|3–2½
|3–2¾
|Maldonado
|15.60
|1
|Street Art
|123
|1
|3
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–5¾
|Desormeaux
|3.60
|4
|Heaven Shines
|123
|4
|5
|2–½
|3–½
|5
|5
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.80
|3
|BIG CITY LIGHTS
|2.40
|2.10
|2.10
|2
|BOCHOMBO
|3.80
|2.80
|5
|BUEHLER'S DAY OFF
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$3.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$8.85
Winner–Big City Lights Dbb.c.2 by Mr. Big out of Champagne Exchange, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $364,180 Daily Double Pool $17,254 Exacta Pool $103,238 Trifecta Pool $78,390. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $3.25. Pick Three Pool $26,216.
BIG CITY LIGHTS bumped with BOCHOMBO at the start, took control early and crossed over to the inside, inched away around the turn, then drew off under mild urging in upper stretch and was ridden out late. BOCHOMBO bumped leaving the gate, chased from inside through the turn, angled out in the stretch and was clearly second best. BUEHLER'S DAY OFF chased three deep through the turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a serious bid. STREET ART was put in tight by the leader while along the rail and checked early, angled out on the turn and came five wide into the lane, drifted in a bit in upper stretch then steered outside BEUHLER'S DAY OFF and was ridden out to the wire. HEAVEN SHINES hard to load behind the gate, came away a bit slow to begin, chased between to the stretch and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.79 46.36 1:10.83 1:23.33 1:35.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Commanding Chief
|126
|3
|7
|9–2
|9–1
|7–hd
|3–½
|1–nk
|Hernandez
|4.20
|10
|Algeria
|126
|10
|3
|5–1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|1–½
|2–3¼
|Gutierrez
|4.40
|11
|Pro Bono
|118
|11
|5
|4–2
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|21.30
|1
|Brother Reid
|126
|1
|11
|10–hd
|10–½
|10–1
|6–1½
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|6.60
|6
|Aurelian Man
|115
|6
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–1
|5–1¼
|Pyfer
|6.30
|12
|My Indy
|124
|12
|9
|7–hd
|7–½
|8–hd
|8–1½
|6–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.90
|7
|Juror
|126
|7
|10
|11–2½
|11–1½
|11–1
|9–½
|7–½
|McCarthy
|50.20
|8
|Inesperado
|126
|8
|4
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|5–½
|8–1¼
|Franco
|72.90
|2
|Titrate
|120
|2
|6
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|7–½
|9–1¾
|Prat
|2.20
|4
|King's Honey
|120
|4
|8
|8–1½
|8–1
|9–2
|11–½
|10–hd
|T Baze
|33.80
|5
|Heir
|124
|5
|12
|12
|12
|12
|10–½
|11–6¼
|Maldonado
|22.70
|9
|Big Well
|111
|9
|2
|3–2½
|3–1½
|5–hd
|12
|12
|Ellingwood
|58.30
|3
|COMMANDING CHIEF
|10.40
|4.80
|3.40
|10
|ALGERIA (IRE)
|5.00
|3.60
|11
|PRO BONO
|9.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$14.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$27.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-11-1)
|$171.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-11)
|$168.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-11-1-6)
|Carryover $6,903
Winner–Commanding Chief Ch.h.5 by Will Take Charge out of Stomping, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $417,655 Daily Double Pool $36,085 Exacta Pool $240,246 Superfecta Pool $98,822 Trifecta Pool $156,954 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,261. Scratched–Ahimaaz, Silent Musketier.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $12.40. Pick Three Pool $43,193. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5-4-3-3) 7229 tickets with 4 correct paid $18.85. Pick Four Pool $178,612. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/5-4-3-3) 9500 tickets with 5 correct paid $54.30. Pick Five Pool $600,140.
COMMANDING CHIEF settled well off the pace, advanced outside rivals through the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch, drew alongside the runner-up in the final sixteenth and got up. ALGERIA (IRE) tracked off the rail, ranged up four wide into the stretch, grabbed the lead with a furlong remaining and got outkicked by the winner. PRO BONO well placed behind the top trio, lacked room at the five-sixteenths then gained a clear a path three wide, could not summon the needed late kick in the furlong grounds but held the show. BROTHER REID traveled along the inside then angled four wide into the stretch, finished willingly and missed the show. AURELIAN MAN hustled to the front, dueled for the lead from inside, cleared at the five-sixteenths, lost command near the eighth pole and weakened in deep stretch. MY INDY traveled three deep around the clubhouse turn then outside various rivals on the backstretch, entered the lane two wide and kept on to advance. JUROR traveled near the back of the pack, angled out in upper stretch and improved position. INESPERADO vied for the lead between rivals then dueled from outside, lost contact with rival midway around the far turn and weakened in the drive. TITRATE tracked along the inside was in a bit tight at the quarter pole, shifted out upper stretch and could not rally. KING'S HONEY raced between into the first turn, moved inside on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and never made an impact. HEIR (FR) trailed the field to the stretch, angled out in upper stretch, drifted back inside mid-stretch and failed to menace. BIG WELL had early speed outside the top pair, drifted out a bit into the first turn and chased the leaders around the turn, put in a mild bid three deep into the far turn, could not sustain the momentum and chased three wide into the lane and faded.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.72 45.15 58.59 1:13.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ricotta
|119
|5
|4
|2–2½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–hd
|Ellingwood
|5.10
|7
|Katie's Paradise
|126
|6
|1
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–1½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|10.30
|4
|My Tigress
|126
|3
|6
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–3
|3–3¼
|Rispoli
|1.90
|1
|Can Fly
|113
|1
|10
|6–½
|8–1½
|8–2½
|4–¾
|Ortega
|9.40
|3
|Vanna
|120
|2
|9
|7–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|5–hd
|T Baze
|5.10
|8
|Cameo Shores
|126
|7
|7
|8–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–½
|Maldonado
|43.90
|5
|Sassy Chasey
|120
|4
|5
|1–½
|2–4
|2–1
|7–3½
|Flores
|5.40
|11
|Indi Galle
|126
|10
|3
|10
|9–2½
|9–3½
|8–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|72.60
|10
|Siena Silk
|126
|9
|2
|5–1
|5–3
|5–½
|9–½
|McCarthy
|7.90
|9
|My Sis Cindy
|121
|8
|8
|9–3½
|10
|10
|10
|Pyfer
|26.90
|6
|RICOTTA
|12.20
|7.00
|3.60
|7
|KATIE'S PARADISE
|9.20
|4.60
|4
|MY TIGRESS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$53.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$53.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-1)
|$79.54
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-4-1-3)
|$13,927.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-4)
|$93.85
Winner–Ricotta B.f.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Wild Tickle, by Roar. Bred by Cole Ranch (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Richard A. Bell. Mutuel Pool $320,563 Daily Double Pool $38,617 Exacta Pool $205,100 Superfecta Pool $85,781 Super High Five Pool $9,204 Trifecta Pool $132,120. Scratched–Worldly Sermon.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $20.10. Pick Three Pool $66,800.
RICOTTA hustled to the front, dueled for the lead from outside, took the lead past the three-eighths, cleared exiting the turn, led through the drive, started to get leg weary late but was able to hold on. KATIE'S PARADISE showed brief early speed then chased the top pair into and around the turn, rallied steadily in the final furlong and missed. MY TIGRESS tracked two wide into the turn, angled four wide around the bend, closed outside the top pair but was not enough. CAN FLY came away slow and broke inward, saved ground into the lane, tipped out late and summoned a mild rally to best the rest. VANNA traveled between rivals into and around the turn, tipped out in upper stretch and improved position. CAMEO SHORES brushed with MY SIS CINDY at the start, settled off the pace, raced three deep through the turn and improved position. SASSY CHASEY dueled for the lead from inside to the turn, failed to keep up leaving the bend and weakened through the lane. INDI GALLE bobbled at the start, angled in entering the turn, steered back out and came four wide into the lane and was never a factor. SIENA SILK positioned in mid-pack early on, saved ground into the lane and came up empty. MY SIS CINDY brushed with inner rival leaving the gate, sat well off the pace up the backstretch, took the turn four then three wide and failed to menace.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.91 45.88 1:09.34 1:21.64 1:33.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Restrainedvengence
|124
|2
|3
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–½
|T Baze
|3.40
|3
|Neptune's Storm
|122
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|2–½
|Prat
|0.90
|1
|Tiz Plus
|122
|1
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–¾
|McCarthy
|17.60
|5
|Majestic Eagle
|122
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–hd
|Gutierrez
|4.30
|6
|Sash
|122
|6
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|3–1
|5–1¼
|Hernandez
|17.40
|4
|Border Town
|122
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|5–½
|6
|6
|Smith
|5.40
|2
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE
|8.80
|3.60
|2.60
|3
|NEPTUNE'S STORM
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|TIZ PLUS
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$73.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-5)
|$17.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$27.25
Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.6 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob. Mutuel Pool $356,230 Daily Double Pool $34,253 Exacta Pool $160,334 Superfecta Pool $57,101 Trifecta Pool $111,154. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $65.65. Pick Three Pool $52,556.
RESTRAINEDVENGENCE chased outside a rival, coaxed around the far turn, angled three wide into the stretch, drew alongside at the sixteenth pole and wore down NEPTUNE'S STORM to get up late. NEPTUNE'S STORM stalked the leader through the early stages, gained ground through the far turn, drew alongside entering the lane, took over in upper stretch but could not fend off the winner in the final sixteenth. TIZ PLUS tracked the pace on the inside, shifted two wide leaving the far turn, finished well in the final furlong and gained the show. MAJESTIC EAGLE unhurried in the beginning, raced outside a rival at the back of the field, angled four wide into the stretch, closed willingly but needed more late. SASH (GB) sped clear and angled over to the inside, opened up on the backstretch, held a diminishing lead approaching the quarter pole, lost the lead in upper stretch, stayed on through the late stages and steadied along the rail nearing the wire. BORDER TOWN chased on the inside, angled out into the three path on the far turn and failed to rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Fasig-Tipton Debutante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.17 46.40 59.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|At the Spa
|123
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|1.90
|3
|Munny Penny
|123
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–¾
|Rispoli
|6.30
|1
|Laurel Canyon
|123
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|1.60
|4
|Loveherheart
|123
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|4–2
|4–3¾
|Hernandez
|11.10
|5
|Royal O'Haigain
|123
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Centeno
|2.90
|2
|AT THE SPA
|5.80
|3.20
|2.20
|3
|MUNNY PENNY
|4.80
|2.60
|1
|LAUREL CANYON
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$34.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$11.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$14.75
Winner–At the Spa B.f.2 by Outwork out of Spa Creek, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $263,076 Daily Double Pool $34,349 Exacta Pool $106,099 Trifecta Pool $64,319. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-2) paid $47.95. Pick Three Pool $70,684. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-2-2) 636 tickets with 4 correct paid $253.40. Pick Four Pool $211,139.
AT THE SPA dueled for the lead outside LAUREL CANYON, put to right-handed urging and shook free from that rival in upper stretch, kept to task in the final furlong and remained clear under strong handling late. MUNNY PENNY chased outside the top pair, took three wide into the stretch, failed to threaten the winner in deep stretch but finished willingly for the place. LAUREL CANYON broke inward, dueled for the lead from inside to the top of the stretch, could not match strides with the winner in the lane and was outkicked for the place. LOVEHERHEART stalked the pace off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, entered the lane a bit off the rail, drifted in a bit at the sixteenth pole but was quickly corrected and continued evenly to the wire. ROYAL O'HAIGAIN tracked off the rail, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.45 45.97 1:10.04 1:22.19 1:34.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|5
|6
|7–2½
|7–2½
|7–3
|3–hd
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|2.00
|6
|Leggs Galore
|124
|6
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–nk
|Gonzalez
|3.80
|2
|Brooke
|122
|2
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.00
|8
|Ippodamia's Girl
|122
|8
|8
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–½
|Bravo
|10.40
|4
|Querelle
|122
|4
|5
|6–2
|6–1
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|McCarthy
|37.50
|3
|Gidgetta
|122
|3
|4
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|7–4
|6–3
|Gutierrez
|11.60
|1
|Quiet Secretary
|122
|1
|1
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–½
|6–½
|7–5¼
|Pyfer
|15.00
|7
|Stela Star
|122
|7
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Prat
|2.90
|5
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|6.00
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|LEGGS GALORE
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|BROOKE (CHI)
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-8)
|$25.97
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-8-4)
|$3,280.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$27.20
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $482,083 Daily Double Pool $40,961 Exacta Pool $194,046 Superfecta Pool $76,719 Super High Five Pool $8,596 Trifecta Pool $116,704. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-5) paid $23.05. Pick Three Pool $63,749.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME angled in early, sat off the pace to the far turn, advanced while angling out around the bend, came five wide into the lane, drifted in mid-stretch and closed fast to overhaul the runner-up. LEGGS GALORE broke out and bumped rival, sent to the front and cleared quickly, remained unchallenged to the top of the stretch, led into the final sixteenth and got outfinished by the winner. BROOKE (CHI) bumped outside rival at the start, was forwardly placed in the two path, roused into the stretch and stayed within striking distance but lacked the needed late kick. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL steadied early behind QUERELLE, pulled through the backstretch and ran up on heels at the seven-sixteenths, angled thre wide around the far turn and finished evenly in the late stages. QUERELLE went two wide around both turns and could not rally when called upon. GIDGETTA bumped with inside rival at the start, came four wide into the stretch, lacked room behind a pair of rivals in upper stretch and could not rally after steering out into the clear. QUIET SECRETARY bobbled into the first turn, stalked the pace from inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. STELA STAR (IRE) got bumped from inside at the start, trailed four wide into the stretch and was always outrun.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.41 45.41 57.56 1:10.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Just Distorted
|120
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3
|1–1
|Gonzalez
|1.70
|3
|Sea Dreamer
|120
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–5½
|2–8½
|Prat
|1.40
|4
|Zydeco Mama
|126
|3
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|3–½
|Desormeaux
|2.90
|5
|Lisette
|120
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|16.20
|8
|Rev Rita
|113
|5
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–2½
|5
|Ellingwood
|8.50
|2
|JUST DISTORTED
|5.40
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|SEA DREAMER
|2.80
|2.10
|4
|ZYDECO MAMA
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$22.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5)
|$2.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$5.90
Winner–Just Distorted Ch.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Smart Indeed, by Smart Strike. Bred by Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $286,497 Daily Double Pool $37,218 Exacta Pool $97,615 Superfecta Pool $28,477 Trifecta Pool $53,527. Scratched–High Con, Portugueseprincess, Shell Shock, With Open Eyes.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $11.40. Pick Three Pool $45,196.
JUST DISTORTED set the pace under pressure from outside, kicked clear early on the turn, roused in upper stretch, urged right-handed in the final furlong and held safely. SEA DREAMER prompted the pace from outside, failed to match strides early on the turn, chased two wide into the lane, kept to task through the final furlong and closed the gap on the winner. ZYDECO MAMA angled to the inside early, chased a bit off the rail into the lane and was along for the show. LISETTE trailed early, angled into the two path entering the turn, steered back out and came five wide into the stretch and never threatened. REV RITA stalked outside a rival up the backstretch, took the turn three then four wide and weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.18 44.75 1:09.29 1:15.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Gypsy Blu
|126
|7
|7
|8–hd
|6–½
|1–½
|1–¾
|Prat
|1.20
|10
|D's Lovely Sophia
|121
|10
|12
|12
|12
|5–hd
|2–ns
|Pyfer
|13.10
|9
|Bella D
|126
|9
|3
|9–1½
|9–½
|4–1
|3–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.90
|8
|Smiling Annie
|126
|8
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–2
|4–½
|Cedillo
|5.70
|11
|Grazen Honor
|126
|11
|4
|11–2
|11–½
|9–½
|5–hd
|T Baze
|58.80
|6
|Shylock Eddie
|126
|6
|5
|7–½
|7–½
|6–1
|6–1¾
|McCarthy
|24.00
|1
|Big Clare
|120
|1
|11
|10–1½
|10–2
|11–½
|7–2¼
|Rispoli
|6.60
|12
|After Midnight
|120
|12
|2
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–1
|8–1
|Hernandez
|11.30
|2
|Empress of Fire
|126
|2
|9
|6–1
|5–½
|8–½
|9–½
|Gonzalez
|12.50
|3
|Del Mar Flash
|120
|3
|10
|5–½
|8–1½
|10–hd
|10–1¼
|Maldonado
|58.20
|4
|Our Little Tiger
|120
|4
|6
|3–½
|3–1
|7–hd
|11–1¾
|Desormeaux
|25.60
|5
|Bella Chica
|121
|5
|8
|4–½
|4–½
|12
|12
|Centeno
|31.90
|7
|GYPSY BLU
|4.40
|3.40
|2.80
|10
|D'S LOVELY SOPHIA
|9.60
|6.40
|9
|BELLA D
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$22.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-10)
|$17.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-9-8)
|$59.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-9-8-11)
|$7,993.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-9)
|$59.30
Winner–Gypsy Blu B.m.7 by Papa Clem out of Salty Fries, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Newman, Roger H.. Mutuel Pool $524,597 Daily Double Pool $127,883 Exacta Pool $284,580 Superfecta Pool $160,437 Super High Five Pool $52,371 Trifecta Pool $229,261. Claimed–Gypsy Blu by David A Bernsen LLC and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-7) paid $11.35. Pick Three Pool $169,008. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-2-7) 12978 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.70. Pick Four Pool $624,888. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-5-2-7) 2886 tickets with 5 correct paid $171.95. Pick Five Pool $650,257. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-2-5-2-7) 4864 tickets with 6 correct paid $535.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $3,051,181.
GYPSY BLU bumped from inside early, settled off the rail, took the turn three wide, gained command at the eighth pole and drove clear. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA threw head and broke slow, trailed early, swung seven wide into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch, closed well and edged BELLA D for the place. BELLA D traveled mid-pack early on, angled into the two path for the turn, got bothered by OUR LITTLE TIGER in upper stretch, rallied and was edged for the place. SMILING ANNIE bobbled at the start but recovered quickly to gain control, set the pace under pressure to the top of the lane, cleared briefly in upper stretch then was overtaken by the winner at the eighth pole and weakened in deep stretch. GRAZEN HONOR allowed to settle early on, angled to the inside then entered the stretch two wide, moved into the three path in the drive and rallied belatedly. SHYLOCK EDDIE got bumped between rivals early, took the turn four then three wide, angled out into the stretch and failed to threatened. BIG CLARE raced along the inside then angled out for the turn, swung six wide into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and passed tired rivals. AFTER MIDNIGHT pressed the pace from outside to the top of the stretch and gave way. EMPRESS OF FIRE chased on the inside through the turn and weakened. DEL MAR FLASH chased between rivals, looked uncomfortable entering the turn, lacked room past the quarter pole and never made an impact. OUR LITTLE TIGER chased three to four wide on the turn, shifted in upper stretch and faded. BELLA CHICA bumped rival early crossing surfaces, chased four to five wide around the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|9,880
|$1,142,153
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,544,923
|Out of State
|N/A
|$11,901,372
|TOTAL
|9,880
|$14,588,448
