Morning Briefing: Could there be a sequel to ‘A League of Their Own’?

Candaele: It’s really an enduring film that I’m so proud of. I meet young girls all the time who have been inspired to do something in their life that they didn’t think they could do because of that film. Parents love it too, even though there are moments of “adult humor,” which by today’s standards is tame I guess. Mother’s Day just passed and not a day goes by that I don’t think of her and how proud I was of her accomplishments.