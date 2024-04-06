Letters to sports: The Times must stop offensive commentary

As a Bruins fan and season-ticket holder for UCLA women’s basketball for more than 25 years, I’d like to thank staff writer Ben Bolch for writing a stupid, over-the-line hit piece on the LSU Lady Tigers, thereby providing fuel for Coach Kim Mulkey, who never needs fuel, and her players by comparing LSU vs. UCLA as “dirty debutantes” vs. “milk and cookies.”

Then after UCLA lost he rubbed salt in the wound with his next story. We don’t know what you were trying to achieve, Ben, but with writers like you, who needs enemies. Thanks for nothing.

Faith C’Dealva

Laguna Niguel

Advertisement

::

In trying to be clever Ben Bolch botched his column. Many male journalists are so out of touch and don’t have a clue about covering the popular surge in women’s sports without being sexist or misogynist. Why hadn’t we heard more about Bolch’s article until this morning after last night’s phenomenal game? Louisiana State University coach Kim Mulkey asked reporters to Google “Dirty Debutantes.” Not only is it the title of a porn movie, it is slang for whores and sluts.

I have called Angel Reese a thug and I regret it. I don’t like her type of play, but I don’t have a right to say that. Period. In the April 1 game with Iowa, Angel Reese put her team on her shoulders and gave it everything, even with an injured ankle. She hugged Caitlin Clark afterward. I was humbled. Reese will rise, and down the line, I hope to see Caitlin and Angel on the same team.

Dana Champion

Los Angeles

::

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is an indefatigable attention craver, who mistakenly believes the free press should serve as her public relations firm. Nevertheless, Mulkey was right to bash the degrading, divisive and defamatory commentary published in the L.A. Times.

It appears Ben Bolch cut and pasted the hoary narrative embedded in the 1980s football rivalry between Miami and Notre Dame. ESPN memorialized it with a “30 for 30” episode.

Advertisement

I appreciate the skill, tenacity and fire LSU exhibits. Furthermore, I find nothing divisive or dirty about them. Likewise, I appreciate the UCLA team, but I don’t buy that they’re America’s most wholesome team.

UCLA coach Cori Close said she made a huge mistake reposting the column without reading it. “I would never want to promote anything that tears down a group of people in our great game.“

Enough said.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika, Ala.

::

Editor’s note: Ben Bolch and The Times have apologized to the LSU and UCLA basketball teams and readers for the commentary posted on our website that did not meet our editorial standards. We pledge to readers to do a better job serving them moving forward.