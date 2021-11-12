College football picks: Oklahoma holds off Baylor; Michigan edges Penn State

Oklahoma wide receiver Brian Darby, left, celebrates with wide receiver Mario Williams after scoring a touchdown in a win over Texas Tech on Oct. 30. (Alonzo Adams / Associated Press)

The only game of the day that features teams ranked in the top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings, Oklahoma-Baylor should get Saturday started right. The Sooners are 9-0 but did not look impressive doing it, struggling to beat Tulane and Kansas along the way. They look to have a much higher ceiling with freshman Caleb Williams in at quarterback over Spencer Rattler, and they’ll be looking to make a major statement to the CFP selection committee in Waco. Baylor lost to Texas Christian last week and struggled to contain TCU’s stud wideout, Quentin Johnston. Oklahoma’s stable of receivers should roast the Bears. Oklahoma 35, Baylor 28