LA Times Today: Ukrainian tennis player reflects on Russia’s invasion

As Russia’s attacks intensify across Ukraine, one professional tennis player from Odessa is facing an uncertain future.



Alongside her younger sister, Dayana Yastremska escaped Ukraine by boat as the bombs started to drop. She’s now traveling the world as part of the tennis circuit but fears for her parents back home. The 21-year-old joined me from Indian Wells, where she competed in both singles and doubles.