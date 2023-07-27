LA Times Today: The secret to U.S. women’s success? The ‘code’ passed down to each new generation
The U.S. Women’s soccer team’s quest for an unprecedented third straight World Cup title continues on Wednesday as they face the Netherlands.
The U.S. opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Vietnam and haven’t lost a World Cup game since 2011.
L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Baxter writes about a secret code-that’s been passed on generation to generation and contributes to their success. Kevin joined Lisa McRee from Auckland, New Zealand.
