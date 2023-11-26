Risk Consulting Manager

RSM US LLP

Alejandra Alanis is a seasoned risk consulting manager at RSM US LLP with over nine years of experience in both internal and external audit roles. She kickstarted her career at Deloitte Seattle before joining RSM US LLP in November 2018. Specializing in internal audit Sarbanes-Oxley readiness projects within the life sciences and technology sectors, Alanis has been instrumental in guiding numerous clients through successful IPOs. Her dedication to diversity and equity is evident through her leadership roles within her firm. In 2021, she also became part of the National Steering Committee for HOLA, RSM US LLP’s Latino Employee Network Group, showcasing her commitment to promoting diversity and equity within her organization.

Alanis is currently participating in the CEO Action for Racial Equity Fellowship Program, collaborating with peers to promote scalable public policies and corporate engagement strategies aimed at advancing racial equity in society, particularly for the African American community.