LA Times Today: Travelers weather the woes of aviation

In 2022, consumer complaints against airlines rose more than 300% above pre-pandemic levels, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Well, it’s 2023 and travelers are still weathering through the woes of aviation.



CBS News travel expert Peter Greenberg took the temperature on everything travel from pilot shortages to pricy fares and missing luggage.