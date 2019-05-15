Advertisement

Explore the emerald waters of Thailand's Phuket Island by private yacht

By Rosemary McClure
May 15, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Moorings offers yacht charters to travelers who want to explore the emerald coastlines of Phuket, Thailand. (Icelandic Ski / The Moorings)

Sail among the idyllic offshore islands of western Thailand this summer, exploring secluded coves, white-sand beaches and turquoise lagoons of the Andaman Sea aboard a chartered Moorings yacht.

The cruises, which can be boat-only or crewed, are based in Phuket, the nation’s main resort island, with 32 smaller islands off its coast.

Paddling through the caves of Phang Nga Bay off Phuket Island »

Visit small towns, temples and restaurants ashore; while cruising, visit marine parks set aside to protect the tropical birds and sea life.

Dates: June 7-14, July 2-9 and 21-28, Aug. 17-24

Price: From $3,623 per cabin for seven nights. Includes yacht accommodations with full kitchen, on-board Wi-Fi, kitchen supplies and on-shore excursions. Captain, skipper, chef and provisions at additional cost.

Info: Moorings, (888) 350-3575

