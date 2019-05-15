Explore the emerald waters of Thailand's Phuket Island by private yacht

Sail among the idyllic offshore islands of western Thailand this summer, exploring secluded coves, white-sand beaches and turquoise lagoons of the Andaman Sea aboard a chartered Moorings yacht.
The cruises, which can be boat-only or crewed, are based in Phuket, the nation’s main resort island, with 32 smaller islands off its coast.
Visit small towns, temples and restaurants ashore; while cruising, visit marine parks set aside to protect the tropical birds and sea life.
Dates: June 7-14, July 2-9 and 21-28, Aug. 17-24
Price: From $3,623 per cabin for seven nights. Includes yacht accommodations with full kitchen, on-board Wi-Fi, kitchen supplies and on-shore excursions. Captain, skipper, chef and provisions at additional cost.
Info: Moorings, (888) 350-3575