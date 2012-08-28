Offbeat Traveler: Reader summer vacation destinations

In the spring, we asked readers to send us photos of their summer vacation
. So far, they've responded with hundreds of images taken from around the world. In September, we'll choose about half-a-dozen of our favorites for our "What You Did on Your Summer Vacation" issue. In the meantime, we've pulled a few photos highlighting some of the out-of-the-ordinary destinations readers have visited this year, including a fairy-tale-like town in southeast Italy, Africa's southernmost tip and a church over 100 years in the making.