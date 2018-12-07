The way to San Jose? $98 round trip on Southwest from LAX

San Jose, Calif., is on sale on Southwest, but the booking window is just a week. Still, your purchase gives you a sub-$100 round-trip fare on an airline that does not charge change fees. The particulars:
Fare: $98 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to San Jose on Southwest
Restrictions: Buy your ticket, subject to availability, by Dec. 13 and at least 14 days ahead of travel. Fare good daily except Sundays and Fridays through May 22. Holiday blackout dates apply.
Info: Southwest, (800) 435-9792
Source: Airfarewatchdog