Advertisement

The way to San Jose? $98 round trip on Southwest from LAX

By Catharine Hamm
Dec 07, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The way to San Jose? $98 round trip on Southwest from LAX
San Jose's Municipal Rose Garden is 5 1/2 acres of the blooming beauties, about three-quarters of the hybrid teas. (Let photo prove our life / Getty Images/iStockphoto)

San Jose, Calif., is on sale on Southwest, but the booking window is just a week. Still, your purchase gives you a sub-$100 round-trip fare on an airline that does not charge change fees. The particulars:

Fare: $98 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to San Jose on Southwest

Advertisement

Restrictions: Buy your ticket, subject to availability, by Dec. 13 and at least 14 days ahead of travel. Fare good daily except Sundays and Fridays through May 22. Holiday blackout dates apply.

Info: Southwest, (800) 435-9792

Source: Airfarewatchdog

Advertisement
Advertisement