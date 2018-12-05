Advertisement

Sip wines, skip fees at one of California wine country's newest hotels

By Mary Forgione
Dec 05, 2018 | 4:00 AM
The lobby of Hotel Trio Healdsburg in Sonoma's wine country. (Hotel Trio Healdsburg)

The recently opened Hotel Trio Healdsburg in Sonoma’s wine country offers rooms from $199 that come with wine-tasting at nearby Dry Creek Vineyards and drops the nightly resort fee.

A king suite at the Hotel Trio Healdsburg.
A king suite at the Hotel Trio Healdsburg. (Kim Carroll / Hotel Trio Healdsburg)

The deal: The Suite Sips Holiday Package includes one night in a king studio suite, a half-bottle of Dry Creek Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, tasting for two at the vineyard, and waives the $35 resort fee. Free breakfast, Wi-Fi and access to an on-site heated pool and bocce courts also are part of your stay.

When: Book and stay now through Jan. 31.

Hotel Trio Healdsburg opened in August with 122 suites with kitchens.
Hotel Trio Healdsburg opened in August with 122 suites with kitchens. (Hotel Trio Healdsburg)

Details: Each of the hotel’s 122 suites features a living area with a sofa, flat-screen TV and kitchen. Tastings at Dry Creek usually costs $15 each.

Info: Hotel Trio Healdsburg, 110 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg; (707) 433-4000

