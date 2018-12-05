Sip wines, skip fees at one of California wine country's newest hotels

The recently opened Hotel Trio Healdsburg in Sonoma’s wine country offers rooms from $199 that come with wine-tasting at nearby Dry Creek Vineyards and drops the nightly resort fee.
The deal: The Suite Sips Holiday Package includes one night in a king studio suite, a half-bottle of Dry Creek Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, tasting for two at the vineyard, and waives the $35 resort fee. Free breakfast, Wi-Fi and access to an on-site heated pool and bocce courts also are part of your stay.
When: Book and stay now through Jan. 31.
Details: Each of the hotel’s 122 suites features a living area with a sofa, flat-screen TV and kitchen. Tastings at Dry Creek usually costs $15 each.
Info: Hotel Trio Healdsburg, 110 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg; (707) 433-4000
ALSO