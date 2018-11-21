Advertisement

Save money on multi-day tickets to Disneyland theme parks

By Mary Forgione
Nov 21, 2018 | 4:30 AM
Save money on multi-day tickets to Disneyland theme parks
Mickey and Minnie Mouse rev up for 2019. Fans will find multi-day ticket discounts that start in January and last until May. (Disneyland Resort)

Anyone planning a trip to Disneyland Resort can save money on multi-day tickets to the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks this winter and spring.

The deal: This deal is good for families because you can buy up to eight tickets a day (per person) at the discounted prices.

Advertisement

With reduced prices, a three-day pass for one park per day costs $210, and a Park Hopper pass, which allows entry into both parks in the same day, costs $260. Three-day tickets usually cost $280 and $330, respectively.

Tickets also include one Magic Morning, or early entry to selected park attractions. Four- and five-day passes are also on sale. Ticket prices are the same for children and adults.

When: Discounted tickets are on sale now through May 18. You can use them starting Jan. 7 through May 23. Blackout dates are April 14-22.

Details: Tickets are nonrefundable and expire 13 days after the first day of use. You may buy them online or through a travel agent.

Info: Disneyland Resort Special Ticket Offer

ALSO

Grab and go or dine in: where to find good food at LAX

How to be sure you'll get a parking space at LAX for the holidays: planning, a reservation and maybe a bit of luck

Yosemite to close Tioga and Glacier Point roads Tuesday ahead of winter storms forecast through Thanksgiving weekend

Advertisement
Advertisement