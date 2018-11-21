Save money on multi-day tickets to Disneyland theme parks

Anyone planning a trip to Disneyland Resort can save money on multi-day tickets to the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks this winter and spring.
The deal: This deal is good for families because you can buy up to eight tickets a day (per person) at the discounted prices.
With reduced prices, a three-day pass for one park per day costs $210, and a Park Hopper pass, which allows entry into both parks in the same day, costs $260. Three-day tickets usually cost $280 and $330, respectively.
Tickets also include one Magic Morning, or early entry to selected park attractions. Four- and five-day passes are also on sale. Ticket prices are the same for children and adults.
When: Discounted tickets are on sale now through May 18. You can use them starting Jan. 7 through May 23. Blackout dates are April 14-22.
Details: Tickets are nonrefundable and expire 13 days after the first day of use. You may buy them online or through a travel agent.
