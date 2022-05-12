LA Times Today: We asked, you answered: Your favorite California travel recommendations

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

From whale-watching in San Diego to visiting the Central Coast, there’s no shortage of getaway destinations in California. And no one knows the Golden State’s hidden treasures like locals do.



L.A. Times audience engagement editor Rachel Schnalzer gathered up some travel recommendations from Times readers.